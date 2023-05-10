Umar, Punjab ex-governor Cheema arrested

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Barely a day after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested from the court, Asad Umar, secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), and Omar Sarfraz Cheema, a former governor of Punjab and member of the opposition party, were picked up on Tuesday.

While Umar was seized by the police from inside the high court in Islamabad, in a manner similar to Khan’s arrest, Cheema was taken into custody in the early hours of Wednesday by men in plain clothes from his residence in Lahore, according to his family.

Media reports, however, suggested he was arrested by the anti-corruption bureau of Punjab for alleged misuse of power during his time in office.

According to the Islamabad police, Umar was taken into custody on charges related to causing damage to state property while he was on his way to the Supreme Court to challenge Khan’s arrest.

Responding to the event, Shireen Mazari, his colleague, said the high court in Islamabad had become a “fertile ground to illegally arrest PTI leaders.”

“Fascism confirmed. They can’t get the terrorists but PTI leaders are now terrorists [sic] for [a] cabal of crooks [and] the state? This is despicable,” the former rights minister tweeted, referring to the government of Shehbaz Sharif who himself is facing a plethora of corruption investigations.

Cheema’s arrest comes after a case was registered against Cheema at the Ghakhar police station in Gujranwala a week earlier.

In the complaint, a woman claimed that several individuals tried to abduct her at the behest of Cheema. She also alleged that these individuals destroyed her crops.

The anti-corruption bureau has not provided any further details on the charges against Cheema, and it is unclear whether the two cases are related. The party has not yet commented on the matter.