PTI challenges Imran Khan’s arrest in Supreme Court

By Staff Report
Members of security personnel escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) as he leaves after appearing before the High Court in Islamabad on August 31, 2022. - A Pakistan's court on August 31 adjourned contempt proceedings against Khan for a week in a case criticising a magistrate, his party officials said. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday challenged the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan in Supreme Court.

The PTI submitted its petition in the apex court, praying the court to declare former prime minister’s arrest as illegal and order his release. The party also urged the Supreme Court to annul the Islamabad High Court’s ruling declaring Imran Khan’s arrest as per law.

It may be mentioned here that the IHC on Tuesday night had declared the arrest of Imran Khan ‘legal’. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the reserved verdict by accepting the point of view of the NAB.

The Supreme Court Registrar, however, returned the PTI petition after raising objections to it. The first objection was about not attaching the copies of the original court decision. Secondly, the applicant did not move to the relevant forum first.

The PTI has also challenged the relocation of accountability and district courts to the Police Lines in Islamabad High Court to hear cases against Imran Khan. Challenging to the notification for shifting of the two courts, Imran Khan’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry submitted the application in the IHC on Wednesday.

The PTI chief’s lawyer prayed to the court declare the notification of relocating the two courts as illegal. He also urged the court to grant permission to Imran Khan’s legal team to meet him.

 

Zaman Park attacked, where Khan’s wife alone with domestic staff: Mazari
Staff Report
Staff Report

