‘Don’t lose heart’, Khan’s message to nation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi urged the people to continue their peaceful protests, as their captain was fine and more determined than ever despite detention and torture.

In a video message, PTI Vice Chairman shared details about PTI Chairman’s wellbeing and his health conditions and said the morale of the captain was very high despite the arrest and torture.

Qureshi said that Imran Khan had a clear message for the workers that his morale was high and they should not lose heart.

He said that an important meeting of all regional and district heads was convened at 6 pm today to convey his message, which would be held with Qureshi in the chair.

PTI Vice Chairman said that Imran Khan was produced in court today and was handed to NAB on physical remand for eight days and now he would be presented in court again on May 17.

He said that Imran Khan was fine and more determined than ever but was extremely saddened when he was informed about the martyrdom of the party workers in firings.

Qureshi urged that PTI has always been peaceful, as our struggle has always been within the framework of the constitution and law and we have to maintain this policy.

He said that they would be consulted and he would also get information about the situation in their respective areas so that it could be conveyed to Imran Khan.

Qureshi went on to say that consultation with lawyers was going on, as a petition was filed in the Supreme Court against the decision of the High Court against Imran Khan’s arrest.

He said that the political leadership and lawyers would be taken into confidence so as to devise a next action plan.

Qureshi appealed that the workers should continue their protests but remained peaceful and should not take the law into their hands. However, PTI Vice Chairman said that the PTI supports and workers should not be discouraged because their leader was highly motivated.