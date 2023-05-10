Court reserves verdict on NAB petition for two-week detention of Imran

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad reserved its verdict on a petition moved by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking a two-week remand of prime minister Imran Khan in a graft investigation.

Khan appeared in the court at the headquarters of Islamabad police to answer “graft charges” on Wednesday, a day after his shock arrest prompted violent nationwide protests.

At the outset of the hearing, the dirty money watchdog requested the physical remand of the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party. However, his lawyer, Khawaja Haris Ahmad, opposed the request and argued that the case did not fall under the jurisdiction of the agency.

He also pointed out that NAB, which is headed by a former general considered close to the government, had not shared the inquiry report with the former prime minister.

Ahmad further emphasised the need for a fair trial and called for an open court hearing. He explained that a building had been constructed on the land belonging to Al-Qadir Trust, where people receive free education.

He also said that a legal person, who is not a public office holder, should be in charge of the trust, and Khan is no longer a public office holder.

The prosecutor for NAB countered his arguments, saying that the arrest warrant was shown to Khan at the time of his arrest. He assured Ahmad that the necessary documentation would be provided.

The prosecutor also claimed that this was a corruption case that the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom had investigated. He alleged the money received was meant to be transferred to the government but was instead transferred to Bahria Town (Pvt.) Ltd.

In response, Khan contradicted NAB’s version and told the court that he was shown the arrest warrant when he was taken to the bureau’s office, not at the time of his arrest.

He also expressed concern about his well-being, saying he had not gone to the washroom in 24 hours and requested his physician, Dr. Faisal Sultan, to be called in.

He referred to the case of Malik Maqsood alias Maqsood chaprassi, who was involved in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case and died in UAE last year, alleging that he was injected and died slowly.

Last night, the government designated the New Police Guest House, Police Lines in Islamabad as a “special court” due to security concerns, to “facilitate” Khan’s appearance in cases against him.

Originally, the hearings were to take place at the F-8 court complex and the Judicial Complex in G-11. However, citing unspecified security concerns, the government granted a “one-time status” of a special court to the Police Lines for the proceedings.

“[The] Provincial Government, as a one-time dispensation, is pleased to declare New Police Guest House, Police Lines Headquarters H 11/1, Islamabad, the venue for hearing of case titled ‘District Election Commissioner Vs Imran Khan Niazi’ and for the appearance of Mr. Imran Khan Niazi before Honorable Judge Accountability Court-I, Islamabad on 10th May 2023, instead of F-8 Court Complex, Islamabad and Judicial Complex G 11/4, Islamabad,” read a notification issued by the government.

THE PROTESTS

Khan’s detention follows months of political crisis and came hours after the powerful military rebuked the former international cricketer for alleging that a senior officer had been involved in a plot to kill him.

Some protesters took out their wrath on the military, torching the residence of the corps commander in Lahore and laying siege at the entrance to the General Headquarters (GHQ) in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Pakistan politicians have frequently been arrested and jailed since the country’s founding in 1947, but few have so directly challenged a military that has staged at least three coups and had ruled for more than three decades.

In Peshawar, a mob razed the Chaghi monument — a mountain-shaped sculpture honouring the location of Pakistan’s first nuclear test.

Several memorials to service members killed on active duty were also vandalised.

Police fought pitched battles with supporters of the opposition party in cities across the country for hours on Tuesday night.

Local media reported two deaths in those clashes, while police said at least 150 people had been arrested.

Tempers appeared to have cooled on Wednesday morning but there was a huge security presence across the capital, particularly outside the so-called police lines where the special court will convene.

Authorities also ordered schools closed across the country and continued restricting access to social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

“At a time we are already struggling to feed our children, further uncertainty has been created,” Farooq Bhatti, a van driver, told AFP in Rawalpindi Wednesday morning.

“The violence will not serve anyone… everyone will be affected… but I doubt the decision makers care.”

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, deputy chairman of the PTI, urged supporters to keep protesting in a “lawful and peaceful manner”, adding party lawyers would file multiple appeals and petitions against Khan’s arrest.

Khan’s lawyers were told on Wednesday to wait outside the police HQ compound from where they would be escorted to the makeshift court.

“No PTI senior leader or lawyer knows about Khan’s conditions. We are denied access to him,” lawyer Faisal Hussain Chaudhry told AFP.

“Will there be any justice under the shadow of guns?”

MILITARY REBUKE

The case that led to Khan’s arrest on Tuesday was brought by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which claimed he had ignored repeated summons to appear in court.

Khan has faced dozens of charges since being ousted in April, a tactic analysts say successive governments have used to silence their opponents.

He could be barred from holding public office if convicted, which would exclude him from elections scheduled for later this year.

Khan’s arrest came a day after the military warned him against making “baseless allegations” after he again accused a senior officer of plotting to kill him.

The rebuke late Monday underscored how far Khan’s relations have deteriorated with the military, which backed his rise to power in 2018 but withdrew its support ahead of a parliamentary vote of no confidence that ousted him last year.

“The senior army leadership is uninterested in repairing the rift between itself and Khan,” said Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center.

“So with this arrest, it’s likely sending a message that the gloves are very much off.”

Reaction from abroad was swift.

The US wants to “make sure that whatever happens in Pakistan is consistent with the rule of law, with the constitution,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday during a news conference with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in Washington.

“We want to see peaceful democracy in that country,” Cleverly added.

Pakistan is deeply mired in an economic and political crisis, with Khan pressuring the struggling coalition government for early elections.

He has been increasingly outspoken against the establishment, relying on near-fanatical support from the huge crowds that accompany his public appearances to protect him from arrest.

But authorities pounced during what was supposed to be a routine court appearance Tuesday.

Khan, who has had a pronounced limp since being shot during an assassination attempt last year, was manhandled by dozens of paramilitary rangers into an armoured car inside the Islamabad High Court premises.

At a weekend rally in Lahore, Khan repeated claims that senior intelligence officer Maj. Gen. Faisal Naseer was involved in an assassination attempt last year during which he was shot in the leg.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that “this fabricated and malicious allegation is extremely unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable”.

— With input from AFP