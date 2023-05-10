Court gives clean chit to three more police officers in Model Town massacre case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Wednesday acquitted three police officers in the Model Town massacre case.

Former IGP Punjab Mushtaq Sukhera, former DIG Operations Rana Abdul Jabbar and for SP Tariq Aziz were acquitted in the case. The court also let go TMO Ali Abbas while adjourned the hearing to May 10 to take up the acquittal pleas of other police officers.

ATC Judge Ijaz Buttar pronounced the verdict in the Model Town tragedy case. It may be mentioned here that in April 2022 the ATC had also acquitted former Lahore Division District Coordination Officer (DCO) Capt (retd) Usman in the Model Town massacre case.

Fourteen people, including men and women, were killed and more than 100 injured during the anti-encroachment operation outside the Model Town residence of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri on June 17, 2014.

During the proceedings, the court observed that the plaintiff, PAT, could not establish allegation against Capt (retd) Usman.