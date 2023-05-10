NATIONAL

Court gives clean chit to three more police officers in Model Town massacre case

By Staff Report

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Wednesday acquitted three police officers in the Model Town massacre case.

Former IGP Punjab Mushtaq Sukhera, former DIG Operations Rana Abdul Jabbar and for SP Tariq Aziz were acquitted in the case. The court also let go TMO Ali Abbas while adjourned the hearing to May 10 to take up the acquittal pleas of other police officers.

ATC Judge Ijaz Buttar pronounced the verdict in the Model Town tragedy case. It may be mentioned here that in April 2022 the ATC had also acquitted former Lahore Division District Coordination Officer (DCO) Capt (retd) Usman in the Model Town massacre case.

Fourteen people, including men and women, were killed and more than 100 injured during the anti-encroachment operation outside the Model Town residence of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri on June 17, 2014.

During the proceedings, the court observed that the plaintiff, PAT, could not establish allegation against Capt (retd) Usman.

 

Previous article
ACE Punjab summons Zartaj Gul in corruption case
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

‘Don’t lose heart’, Khan’s message to nation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi urged the people to continue their peaceful protests, as their captain was fine and more...

IBA observes judicial boycott on Wednesday

PTI to continue peaceful protests across country

Ahsan Iqbal brushes aside vendetta against Imran Khan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.