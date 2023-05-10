NATIONAL

ACE Punjab summons Zartaj Gul in corruption case

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab has again summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former state minister Zartaj Gul over ‘corruption’ charges.

As per details, Zartaj Gul was summoned on April 19, but the Punjab anti-corruption team has again summoned her on Thursday, May 11 at 10 in the morning.

She is accused of giving contracts for various developmental projects to her ‘front men’ at a lower rate by taking ‘bribes’.

Zartaj Gul and her husband Humayun Akhund used to take a ten percent commission for providing funds for development schemes in her constituency, the notice claimed.

The couple is also accused of revising the development schemes that cost heavy losses to the national kitty, the Punjab ACE said.

 

