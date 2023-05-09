Rangers arrest Imran Khan from IHC premises

— IGP says former premier arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case

— Imran was tortured, pepper sprayed before arrest; claims Advocate Gohar

ISLAMABAD: In shocking turn of events on Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was arrested by Rangers officials from the Islamabad Judicial Complex on Tuesday, confirmed IG Islamabad.

The former premier was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, added the federal capital’s top cop. “Situation is normal. Section 144 is in place and violations will result in police action,” said IG Islamabad.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) CJ Aamer Farooq has taken notice of the incident and has summoned IG Islamabad, the secretary interior and additional attorney general.

Justice Farooq directed to inform the court immediately about who was behind the arrest and in what case had the PTI chief been arrested in. The judge maintained that action will be taken, “even if it has to be taken against ministers”.

According to the IG Islamabad, Imran has been taken to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in Rawalpindi. Imran was tortured, hit in head and injured leg, pepper sprayed before arrest, Advocate Gohar said.

IHC CJ summons Islamabad police chief, the interior ministry secretary and the additional attorney general to explain Imran’s arrest.

The development comes on the heels of the military’s rejection of accusations Imran made against DG-C Maj Gen Faisal Naseer. Imran had accused the officer of involvement in the assassination attempt against him in Wazirabad. Imran doubled down on the allegations in a video message today.

The former premier’s detention also follows several unsuccessful attempts, including a police raid at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park, to arrest him which he had managed to evade.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the deposed premier did not appear in court despite notices for the case hearing of the land transfer of Al-Qadir Trust – for which Imran and his wife were presumably trustees.

“[The] NAB has arrested him for damaging the national treasury. No violence was done to them,” he added.

The former premier was arrested from within the premises of the IHC where he had appeared for hearing of cases pertaining to inciting mutiny, and violence against PML-N leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha.

PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry had initially confirmed news of Imran’s arrest, which had prompted IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq to direct the Islamabad police chief, the interior ministry secretary and the additional attorney general to appear before the court within 15 minutes.

The IHC CJ said that he was showing “restraint” and warned that he would “summon” the prime minister if the Islamabad police chief did not appear before the court.

“Come to court and tell us why Imran has been arrested and in which case,” Justice Farooq said. However, no one arrived despite lapse of 45 minutes.

Barrister Gohar Khan, who was present at the IHC during the PTI chief’s arrest, alleged Imran was “tortured”.

“They hit Imran’s head and leg,” Gohar told media, claiming that Rangers had arrested the ex-premier. Gohar further stated that the PTI chairman’s wheelchair was also tossed aside during the arrest.

In a video posted on the PTI’s official Twitter account, Gohar said that Rangers officials broke down the high court’s main gate and windows before “tearing apart” the area where biometric verification is carried out.

He said Rangers officials used pepper spray and tear gas shells, alleging that Imran was hit on the head and his injured leg with “hard objects”. He further alleged that Imran’s wheelchair, in which he had arrived to the court, was also tossed aside.

He said that all the officials at the scene belonged to the Rangers and that there was “no police at the scene”.

A Reuters witness said shortly after Imran entered the gate of the IHC, contingents of paramilitary forces and armoured personnel carriers entered after him.

The gate was blocked by the armoured vehicles while the ex-PM was whisked away shortly after under heavy security, the witness added.

PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry also said that the IHC was occupied by Rangers, “lawyers were being subjected to torture” and Imran’s car was surrounded.

On its official Twitter handle, the former ruling party claimed that the PTI chairman’s lawyer was “badly injured” inside the IHC premises during the arrest.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar tweeted that a six-member committee, headed by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, would determine the next course of action. “Pakistan’s biggest political leader has been arrested,” Umar said. “The whole world is being shown that there is no law in the country.” Qureshi, meanwhile, vowed to fight a political and legal war for the “safe recovery” and “release” of the party chief. In a statement, he “strongly condemned” Imran’s arrest, saying that it was unjustified and unacceptable. Qureshi said that before departing for the IHC, Imran had said that he was ready to be arrested. “But storming the high court and disrespecting lawyers is fascist and condemnable,” he said. He also called on the IHC CJ to immediately take notice of the arrest and requested him to issue Imran’s release orders. “The entire nation is extremely concerned over Imran Khan’s well-being,” Qureshi said, adding that the PTI would hold peaceful protests against this move across the country today. He added that a meeting of the party’s central leadership, which was established by Imran previously, was held earlier today. “We will soon announce a comprehensive plan of action.” PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that the IHC has been “occupied by the Rangers” and lawyers “are being subjected to torture”. “Imran Khan’s car has been surrounded,” he added. In another tweet, Fawad alleged that Imran had been “abducted” from the court premises while score of lawyers and general people had been “tortured”. “Imran Khan has been whisked away by unknown people to an unknown location,” he said. PTI leader Hammad Azhar said that Imran’s arrest was “not acceptable” and asserted that the PTI chief “is our red line”. He called on the nation to take to the streets against Imran’s arrest. PTI’s Shafqat Mahmood said that he strongly condemned Imran’s arrest, alleging that the PTI chief was also “manhandled and mistreated”. “This is height of fascism and totally unacceptable. Rule of law in the country is over,” he said. PTI’s Azhar Mashwani alleged that Imran had been “abducted” from inside the court by Rangers. He said that the party had given an immediate call for staging protests in the country. PTI leader Musarrat Cheema, in a video message on Twitter, said: “They are torturing Imran Khan right now […] they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib.” PTI’s official Twitter account also shared the video of Imran’s lawyer, saying that he was “badly injured” outside the IHC.

PTI workers take to streets

PTI workers took to streets and blocked roads to lodge their protest against the arrest. Police shelling has started to disperse the protesters in across Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The case

In 2019, then prime minister Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of the Al-Qadir University for Sufism in Sohawa, Jhelum district. He was, however, accused of looting Rs50 billion of the national treasury, along with a property tycoon, and getting the Trust registered on 450 kanals of land.