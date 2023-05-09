NATIONAL

Friendly relations boosting bilateral trade between Pakistan, Afghanistan

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Afghan Commerce Minister, Nooruddin Azizi on Tuesday said Pakistan and Afghanistan enjoy friendly relations and this relationship was strengthening the bilateral trade between the two brotherly Muslim countries.

Speaking at a meeting with Members of Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) organized by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) at a local hotel, he said there were times when bilateral transit trade among the two countries was a compulsion but now the trade from both sides was a passion.

Nooruddin Azizi said the incumbent Afghan government had multiple challenges when it came into power. The Afghanistan government without taking any loans on interests or any financial assistance from any country was managing its financial affairs successfully within its own budget.

He said the present Afghan government had completely eliminated corruption from its government institutions.

The Afghan commerce minister said there were numerous opportunities available in different sectors in Afghanistan and the government was providing all needed support to private sector.

Nooruddin Azizi said there was misconception about Afghanistan that its government doesn’t allow women to work. On the contrary, he said, there were 7500 registered women-led businesses in Afghanistan while more than 50,000 were working unregistered.

TDAP Chief Executive Zubair Motiwala speaking on the occasion emphasized upon increasing facilities for transit trade from Pakistan.

He said the Afghanistan government should take measures for further facilitation of transit trade.

Zubair appreciated the Afghanistan government for elimination of corruption.

On the occasion, President PAJCCI Qazi Zahid and former president PAJCCI Junaid Makda also spoke.

