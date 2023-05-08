Solidarity with judiciary: PTI to hold ‘peaceful assembly’ at 101 places in Islamabad on May 14

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-lnsaf (PTI) has decided to hold public gatherings at 101 designated locations in Islamabad on May 14 on the call of Chairman PTI Imran Khan on May 14 to express solidarity with the Constitution, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and Supreme Court.

PTI Islamabad region President Ali Nawaz Awan formally wrote a letter to the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad seeking permission to hold ‘Peaceful Assembly’ in the federal capital.

Ali Nawaz Awan said that PTI would organize peaceful gatherings at 101 designated places to express solidarity with the Constitution, CJP and Judiciary on May 14 at 4 pm.

He stated that the constitution provided every citizen’s fundamental rights Freedom of Movement, Freedom of Assembly, Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Association as envisaged under Article 15, 16, 17 and 19 of the constitution.

The letter reads: “SC and the Islamabad High Court have also settled that the Civil Administration shall administer in such a manner that no Fundamental Right of any citizen shall infringe as a result of the acts of their good office(s).”

It further states: “IHC recently held that the fundamental rights under Articles 15, 16, 17 and 19 of the Constitution of the Petitioner i.e. PTI were involved and also ordered that the same shall not be prejudiced at the hands of the Respondent i.e. your office.”

Ali Nawaz Awan reminded that PTI managed over protests, rallies and peaceful assemblies at various locations of Islamabad during the last one year during which not even once a single pot was broken.

He went on to say that PTI Islamabad had full right to hold public gatherings in support of the Constitution, CJP and the apex court.

In view of the supremacy of the Constitution, he requested that the Islamabad administration should make necessary security arrangements for these public gatherings, besides other necessary preparations in this regard.