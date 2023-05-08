NATIONAL

Ruling coalition wants to destabilize democracy, says Rasheed

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday stated that ruling coalition of thirteen parties wanted to suppress the democracy under a planned conspiracy.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said the nation stood behind the judiciary and hoped that the Supreme Court would make decisions in the light of Constitution and law.
“Either there will be political stability or political revolution in the country,” he predicted, adding that the masses would soon bury the politics of the ruling parties.
Those who are defying the court orders would bear the full weight of judiciary, he warned, adding that the government was reluctant to release funds and security despite court orders. He said the “imported government” had plunged the country into economic and political crisis.

Previous article
IHC directs authorities to share Aafia Siddiqui’s case details with her attorney
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

SC orders National Assembly record on law curbing powers of chief...

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has ordered the attorney general to submit by Tuesday the record of National Assembly proceedings regarding a law aimed at limiting...

China seeks ‘new fields’ of military cooperation with Pakistan

Passenger with counterfeit travel documents caught at Karachi airport

Three dead after fighter jet crashes in India: police

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.