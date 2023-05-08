Pak-Afghan FMs agree to enhanced counter-terrorism cooperation

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan on Sunday reaffirmed their desire to pursue continuous and practical engagement and emphasized the need for enhanced coordination to counter terrorism and deepen bilateral cooperation.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hosted Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

The FO statement said the two sides held a “candid and in-depth exchange” on key issues of mutual concern, including peace and security, as well as trade and connectivity.

“The foreign ministers reaffirmed their desire to pursue continuous and practical engagement,” the FO said, adding that they also stressed the importance of removing impediments to trade in order to advance the goal of enhanced regional economic integration and connectivity.

Pictures shared by the foreign minister’s account also showed State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar present during the meetings.

FM Bilawal said he was “pleased” to host his Afghan counterpart and held a comprehensive discussion on all areas of mutual importance.

“Pakistan is committed to enhance bilateral relations in a spirit of cooperation, trust and respect,” he said.

Bilawal said he also underscored the importance of “frequent leadership-level exchanges to provide further stimulus” to bilateral relations.

The acting Afghan foreign minister and the acting Afghan minister for commerce and industry are on visit to Pakistan from 05-08 May accompanied with high-level delegations.

Besides holding bilateral meetings, the acting Afghan foreign minister also participated in the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue on Saturday, with the participation of the Chinese foreign minister, where the three sides agreed to advance political engagement, counter-terrorism cooperation and enhance trade, investments and connectivity under the trilateral framework.

Earlier on Sunday, FM Bilawal said it was an honour to host the foreign ministers of China and Afghanistan at the 5th China-Pak-Afghan Trilateral FMs Dialogue.

“We held productive discussions on political engagement, counter-terrorism, trade, and connectivity,” he said. “I look forward to constructive engagement under a trilateral process between our three countries.”

Since its launch in 2017, the trilateral dialogue mechanism has become an important platform for the three countries to enhance understanding and deepen mutual trust and cooperation. The dialogue this time took place at a time when cross-border attacks from Afghanistan are on the rise.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also said the trilateral dialogue underscored the “unwavering consensus of Pakistan and China to work for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan in the interest of Afghan people”.

At the “productive” trilateral talks on Saturday, Pakistan and China had assured Afghan­istan of their cooperation so that the conflict-torn country begins its journey towards stability.

FM Bilawal and his Chinese and Afghan counterparts had held productive discussions on matters of mutual interest, including political engagement, counter-terrorism, trade and connectivity.

The trilateral dialogue was followed by the 4th round of Sino-Pak strategic dialogue.