Imran set to lead public rallies as PTI unveils schedule

PTI chief stresses immediate elections to pull Pakistan out of chaos

Discusses overall political, economic condition of Pakistan with Canadian oppositon leader

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday announced scheduled for public rallies starting from May 10 to 14 to steer the country out of the prevailing political and economic turmoil.

In a video message on Sunday, the PTI chief said an “emergency plan” has been prepared to rescue the country from the prevailing political turmoil.

چیئرمین عمران خان 10 مئی بروز بدھ سے ملک گیر جلسوں کا آغاز کر رہے ہیں۔ پہلے مرحلے میں مریدکے، گکھڑ، لالہ موسیٰ، گوجر خان اور اٹک میں جلسے کئے جائیں گے، جن کا شیڈول درجِ ذیل ہے: pic.twitter.com/fXY6QbQtia — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 7, 2023

“Besides elections, there is no other solution to steer the country out of the crisis. If elections are held, political stability will be ensured and the country will come out of the economic crisis,” said Imran Khan while underscoring immediate elections.

Referring to the Constitution, he said, “Elections should be held within 90 days. The chief justice of the country is standing with the Constitution, while the Pakistan Democratic Movement is openly attacking the Supreme Court.”

Imran cautioned that Pakistan’s economic situation had worsened beyond that of Sri Lanka, empathising that only free and fair elections could solve the country’s economic and political instability.

He referred to a recent report from Bloomberg, which highlighted that Pakistan’s economic situation was worse than that of Sri Lanka, with inflation rates higher in Pakistan. He underscored that a strong government with public support could lead the country out of its economic chaos.

The former prime minister also criticised the country’s former army chief, Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, stating that “Mir Sadiq” would be a small title for him as he had harmed Pakistan more than any enemy.

Imran alleged that Gen (retd) Bajwa had imposed corrupt individuals on Pakistan who had no stake in the country, and over 60% of the current federal cabinet was on bail in corruption cases when they were given government positions.

He stated that these imported rulers had done nothing for the country and its people and had only removed their names from the Exit Control List (ECL) as their wealth and assets were in foreign lands.

Imran thanked the people of Pakistan for showing solidarity with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and standing up for the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law in the country.

He criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for spending hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars on visits to the UK and India, respectively, causing humiliation for the nation.

Imran commented on the ruling coalition’s proposal to hold elections in October, stating that the government was seeking more time to make cases and arrest more PTI members.

He alleged that the “corrupt” Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had illegally imposed the governments od Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the guise of caretaker setups. He also accused Islamabad IG Police of corruption and working as a personal “servant” of the prime minister.

وزیراعلیٰ خالد خورشید کی قیادت میں گلگت بلتستان کابینہ و اسمبلی اراکین کی زمان پارک آمد چیئرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان سے خصوصی ملاقات گلگت بلتستان میں تحریک انصاف کی حکومت کے فلاحی اقدامات، تنظیمی معاملات اور ملکی مجموعی سیاسی صورتحال پر تفصیلی تبادلۂ خیال ملک میں آئین کی… pic.twitter.com/bowD4oQY5H — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 7, 2023

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan met with the Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister and cabinet members to discuss the current political situation.

Imran discusses overall political with Canadian opposition leader

Earlier, Canadian opposition party leader Patrick Brown Sunday called on the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The meeting discussed the overall political and economic condition of Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan also highlighted the government’s attitude towards the elections.

The former prime minister observed that early elections are the only solution to problems in Pakistan. Imran Khan added that the government is afraid to hold elections, as they know they will lose against PTI.

The government is opting for the path of subverting the constitution to block the route to fresh elections. During the meeting, Canadian opposition party leader Patrick told Khan he has a massive following in Brampton and Canada. After the meeting, he also tweeted about his meeting with Imran Khan.