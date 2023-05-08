Iftikhar blitz in vain as NZ foil Pakistan’s clean sweep bid

KARACHI: Determined New Zealand came out roaring in the fifth PAK vs NZ ODI of the five-match series to thrash Pakistan and avoided the clean sweep.

The fifth PAK vs NZ ODI of the five-match series was played here at the National Bank Cricket Arena here on Sunday.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham opted to bat first for the first time after the coin flipped in his favour in the ongoing series.

His men justified his decision as they piled up a massive total on the scoreboard on the back of brilliant half-centuries by their captain Tom Latham and Will Young.

Will Young smashed eight boundaries and two sixes on his way to top score for New Zealand with a 91-ball 87.

Latham, on the other hand, played a brisk 59-run knock in just 58 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

The target set by the Kiwis turned out to be too much for Pakistan as they succumbed to their first defeat in the ongoing five-match series despite a brilliant half-century by Iftikhar Ahmed.

A defeat in the fifth PAK vs NZ ODI also deprived Pakistan of the top spot in the ODI team rankings as they slipped back to the third position.