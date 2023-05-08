Gandapur declares he will defeat Fazl in polls again

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur reiterated his resolve on Sunday that he, like past, will again defeat Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the election.

Gandapur reached Dera Ismail Khan for the first time after his release from jail. While talking to journalists, he said that he had defeated Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the previous elections and he would defeat him again.

The PTI leader said that Constitution and law are being violated by the rulers. He criticised the government and said that terrorism cases are being registered against PTI leaders and Imran Khan is being harassed through the registration of false cases.

He claimed that PTI would form the next government. He added that the rulers would face Article 6 proceedings if they reject to hold polls.

It is to be noted that PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur was released from central jail Sukkur a couple of days ago. The administration of Sukkur Central Jail had earlier refused to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur despite his protective bail.

The Sukkur Central Jail’s administration said that the accused politician was wanted by Punjab police in different cases.

A case was registered against the PTI leader for delivering hate speech against state institutions.

It is pertinent to mention that the Lahore police took custody of the PTI leader soon after a court in Bhakkar granted bail to a firebrand politician in a case related to opening fire on a police checkpoint.

Gandapur, a former federal minister, was arrested from outside the Peshawar High Court’s DI Khan bench earlier this month.

On April 8, a case was registered against Gandapur at Islamabad’s Golra police station under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).