Four persons of family killed over domestic dispute

By Staff Report
ABBOTTABAD: At least four persons including three women were shot dead and a minor boy sustained injuries in a domestic dispute in village Lari Syedan Thandyani an area of Nawan Shahr police station here Sunday.

According to the details, in a domestic dispute, the husband shot dead his wife, two sisters-in-law and brother-in-law and managed to escape from the crime.

In the incident, four persons including three women and a teenage boy were killed while a two-year-old child boy miraculously survived despite receiving a gunshot.

The injured persons were identified as 30 years old Saima, 26 years old Kiran, 25 years old Arham and 13 years old Zeeshan. The rescue team shifted the four dead bodies to the DHQ Hospital in Abbottabad.

Nawan Shahr police registered a murder case of four people and started an operation to arrest the accused.

