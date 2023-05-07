NATIONAL

Nawaz Sharif disqualified on basis of false, baseless allegations: PM Shehbaz

By APP

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on the basis of false and baseless allegations and Imran Niazi was imposed on the country in 2018 through a conspiracy.

Talking to the media here, he said an incompetent person Imran Niazi severely damaged the economy and the country and Pakistan was put in danger while removing Nawaz Sharif from the political scene.

He said Saqib Nisar led the campaign to get Nawaz Sharif disqualified on the basis of false and baseless allegations Saqib Nisar was using the power of suo motu not in the public interest but to make Imran Niazi successful, he said adding Saqib Nisar was working not as chief justice of Pakistan but as an agent of Imran Niazi and his sole aim was to defeat Nawaz Sharif and secure win for Imran.

Shehbaz said the audio leaks had unmasked all the characters who were part of the conspiracy. After surfacing the audio leak of Saqib Nisar, there was no doubt that there was a conspiracy and collusion to bring Imran Niazi to power by any means.

He said the National Assembly had taken up the issue of the audio leak for a probe against Saqib Nisar and his son. The prime minister said elections of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies should be held on the same day according to the constitution. “It is not possible to hold elections in provinces on different dates as it will affect electoral results.”

The Parliament’s right to legislate cannot be taken away as it was the constitutional and legal right of the legislative body, he added.

APP
