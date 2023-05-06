Saving agri land

Punjab’s rice, wheat and vegetable yield is on the decline after a boom in real estate and subsequent construction activity. Owing to this, agricultural land is being converted into large housing societies with an extraordinary and rapid increase in construction. If this trend is not stopped, the production of these crops will be badly affected in the future. The inflation mafia is taking advantage of the situation and the prices of food items have more than doubled at the local level within the last two, three months.

It is vital to take all necessary measures, including legislation, without any delay to protect the cultivated area from being converted into an urban concrete jungle so that the desired and much-needed targets of export can be met alongside local requirements.

Otherwise, we will be forced to import wheat, rice, vegetables and just about everything to satisfy the local demand.

AHSAN UL HAQ SHAIKH