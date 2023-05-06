Court confirms bail for PTI leaders accused of vandalism during protest

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore confirmed the bail of several leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on charges of resorting to violence during the deposed premier’s arrest at Canal Road.

The court accepted the bail pleas of Asad Umar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Yasmin Rashid, Farrukh Habib, and eight other party leaders. Judge Abhir Gul announced the reserved verdict and directed all the PTI leaders to submit bail bonds of Rs100,000 each.

The case against them was registered by the Shadman police on charges of resorting to violence when law enforcement agencies tried to arrest PTI chairman Imran Khan from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

It is important to note that the confirmed bail of the PTI leaders does not mean they are cleared of the charges against them. The case will continue, and they will have to prove their innocence in a court of law.

The incident in question took place during a protest against the government’s decision to hold rallies in defiance of a court order. The PTI leaders and supporters had gathered at Canal Road, where they clashed with the police and law enforcement agencies.