NATIONAL

Court confirms bail for PTI leaders accused of vandalism during protest

By Staff Report
Pakistani Finance Minister Asad Umar speaks to the media during a press conference after stepping down from his ministry, in Islamabad on April 18, 2019. - Pakistan's finance minister Asad Umar has stepped down, he announced on April 18, with no replacement yet named as Islamabad seeks a crucial bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore confirmed the bail of several leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on charges of resorting to violence during the deposed premier’s arrest at Canal Road.

The court accepted the bail pleas of Asad Umar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Yasmin Rashid, Farrukh Habib, and eight other party leaders. Judge Abhir Gul announced the reserved verdict and directed all the PTI leaders to submit bail bonds of Rs100,000 each.

The case against them was registered by the Shadman police on charges of resorting to violence when law enforcement agencies tried to arrest PTI chairman Imran Khan from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

It is important to note that the confirmed bail of the PTI leaders does not mean they are cleared of the charges against them. The case will continue, and they will have to prove their innocence in a court of law.

The incident in question took place during a protest against the government’s decision to hold rallies in defiance of a court order. The PTI leaders and supporters had gathered at Canal Road, where they clashed with the police and law enforcement agencies.

Previous article
Lahore administration allows PTI rally, Islamabad denies over security concerns
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

UN reaffirms ‘commitment to stay’ in Afghanistan

NEW YORK: The UN reaffirmed its "commitment to stay" in Afghanistan, in a review assessing its operations in the country in light of the...

Around 600 Afghan refugees return home recently from Pakistan

Charles III to be crowned king in first UK coronation since 1953

Iran hangs Swedish-Iranian dual national for ‘terrorism’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.