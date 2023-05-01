Viral padlocked grave image is from India, not Pakistan

HYDERABAD: The padlocked grave, an image of which was being linked by the Indian media to rising necrophilia cases in Pakistan, is actually from a cemetery in the Indian state of Hyderabad on Monday.

The reports of the Indian media claimed that the image was from Pakistan, adding that parents in Pakistan had been locking their daughters’ graves in order to prevent their rape.

Several major news organisations in India such as ANI, Times of India, News18, Times Now, NDTV and The Print broadcasted the news using the same image. The image had also been widely circulated on social media.

It has, however, been revealed in the investigations of Indian journalist Muhammad Zubair that the grave is actually from a local cemetery in Madannapet in the Indian state of Hyderabad.

According to a local resident, the grave is of an elderly woman who had died in her seventies. Her son had built an iron grille on the grave 40 days after her death to prevent further burials in the grave.