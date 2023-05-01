PTI chief scared to face masses due to misdeeds of his govt: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is scared to face masses due to misdeeds of his government.

Reacting to PTI rally on the occasion of Labour Day, she tweeted, “Imran Khan will never face masses as he knows it was his government tenure which rendered six million people jobless and pushed 20 million below the poverty line.”

Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “Foreign Funded Sazishi Fitna is himself addressing from the car and using canister for his security, but on the other hand, his workers are facing heat while walking in hot weather.”

The information minister said that Imran Khan could and would not come out of his car as he knew what the labourers had faced during his government’s tenure.