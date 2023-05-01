NATIONAL

PTI chief scared to face masses due to misdeeds of his govt: Marriyum

By Staff Report
Newly ruling collation partners minister for Information Mariyum Aurangzeb speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on April 19, 2022. - Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sprang no big surprises in naming his new cabinet Tuesday, doling out key portfolios to officials from the two parties that combined to oust Imran Khan after weeks of political crisis. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is scared to face masses due to misdeeds of his government.

Reacting to PTI rally on the occasion of Labour Day, she tweeted, “Imran Khan will never face masses as he knows it was his government tenure which rendered six million people jobless and pushed 20 million below the poverty line.”

Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “Foreign Funded Sazishi Fitna is himself addressing from the car and using canister for his security, but on the other hand, his workers are facing heat while walking in hot weather.”

The information minister said that Imran Khan could and would not come out of his car as he knew what the labourers had faced during his government’s tenure.

Previous article
Myself monitoring Hajj arrangements, will assure all facilities: Senator Talha
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI permitted to hold rally in Lahore

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday received permission from Lahore's administration to hold a rally from Liberty Chowk to Nasir Bagh in the...

Negotiations not possible with terrorists: Javed Latif

Another batch of evacuees reach Islamabad from Sudan

Khar to attend UN talks in Qatar on Afghanistan crisis

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.