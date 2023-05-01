Govt committed to improve working, living conditions of workers: Azam Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of law and justice senator Azam Nazir Tarar has stated that the present government is committed to improve the working and living conditions of the workers and providing them and their families with better housing and educational facilities with protection of their rights and welfare.

In his message on international Labour Day, he said “the current government has also increased the minimum wages of the workers.

Let us all pledge today to do our part for the rights of workers, both individually and collectively, in order to ensure the well-being of the labourers by investing in their social, economic and social well-being”.

He stated that the International labour Day is not only a symbol of the sanctity and dignity of labour, but it is also an acknowledgment of the importance of workers as they are central to the economic development of the country.

He added that the Laborers are the architects of the entire nation so today nation pays tribute to the laborers and appreciates their role and support in the development of the country. Islam has also emphasized on the principles of social justice, equality and respect for human rights of workers.

He said “Allah Almighty and Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) have ordered us to give utmost importance to the legal as well as fundamental human rights of the labourers. Islam orders to pay the reward of labourer even before his sweat is dried”.