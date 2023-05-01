Country’s exports adversely affected of changes made in 6 months: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Farrukh Habib has said that four major changes have been made for Pakistani exporters in last six months which were adversely affecting the country’s exports.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that Working Capital Ratio which was 3 percent is now 18 percent, electricity per unit price which was 20 rupees is not 35 rupees plus GST, LNG for exporters of Punjab which was 9 dollar is now 13 dollars while FBR was delaying refunds.

Farrukh Habib was of the view that export of Pakistani products was adversely affected at the time when it needed dollar under any circumstances.