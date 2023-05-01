90 percent work of the Sukki Kinari hydro project completed

ISLAMABAD: Around 90 percent work of the Sukki Kinari hydropower project has been completed while the installation of the heavy transmission line is in progress at a rapid pace.

According to a report published by Gwadar Pro, the total gross installed capacity of Sukki Kinari Project is 873.508-MW with the supply of 4 sets of impulse turbines. SK project is a foreign direct investment project by Suki Kinari Hydro (Private) Limited.

It is a joint venture by White Crystal Limited, Saudi Arabia (58%), Eden Inc. Behad, Malaysia (20%) and China Gezhouba Group Company Limited (CGGC) (20%).

Meanwhile, Chinese engineers have successfully installed a Shaft pan in Sukki Kinari 884 megawatts hydropower project which would provide a base for water preservation and power generation.

The run-of-river facility is one of the early-harvest clean energy projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Gezhouba Group, China is implementing the project at around USD 2 billion.

The pan shaft has an important role in generating electricity by converting energy from an outflow between the upstream water and downstream water.

The system comprises a vertical shaft, the shaft crown of which forms an inlet level that is essentially parallel to the bottom and which below the water level of the upper water runs, said a statement released here.

Under Construction Suki Kinari Hydropower Project-884MW Shaft 234m deep double chamber surge shaft is being constructed to neutralize the hammering effect of water due to the sudden shutdown of generating units last year.