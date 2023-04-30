Sugar mills reject prices fixed by govt

LAHORE: The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has rejected the ex-mill and retail price of sugar fixed by the federal government.

The sugar mill owners have challenged the government decision regarding the prices of the commodity in the Appellate Committee.

As per the sources, the mill owners were of the view that they cannot sell sugar – which cost them at Rs115 to Rs120 per kg – for less than Rs100. They warned of moving courts if Appellate Committee rejects their appeal.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government, in response to the unprecedented 30 percent surge in retail sugar prices within a matter of weeks, set the retail price of sweetner at Rs98.82/kg.