Rashid Latif reveals Pakistan’s best batter at number four spot in ODIs

Former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper Rashid Latif has recently shared his thoughts on Pakistan’s ideal batter for the number four position in ODI cricket. According to Latif, the wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is the best player for the role.

Latif’s comments came after Pakistan’s comprehensive seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second ODI match of the series.

“Best batter at No. 4 Mohammad Rizwan #PAKvNZ excellent batting back to back centuries by Fakhar and Mitchell, congratulations 👏 Congratulations Team Pakistan,” Latif wrote in a Twitter post.

Rizwan has batted at number five position in both matches of the series and have played unbeaten knocks to guide the team to victory. After his unbeaten 42-run knock from 34 balls in first match, Rizwan continued his rich vein of form and played a blistering 54-run innings from 41 deliveries.

However, Rizwan’s record at number four is definitely impressive, with the wicketkeeper-batsman scoring 742 runs in 20 innings at an average of 43.64. The 30-year-old has scored two centuries and five fifties batting at the same spot.