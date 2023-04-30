PTI formulates strategy if negotiations with govt fail, says Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhary said on Sunday that the party wants negotiations with the government to succeed but has a strategy in place in case the talks failed.

The former information minister took to Twitter and said that “it is not possible that the Constitution is considered as a piece of garbage, the people as insects and the PTI sits silently”.

He further called on the people to prepare “for a movement”.

“Get ready for the movement, the movement is starting tomorrow with rallies in Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar, culminating in a historic long march,” he added.

After months of political bickering, the ruling coalition and the PTI leaders sat across the table for talks on April 27 that had rekindled hopes for breaking the ongoing political and constitutional impasse in the country.

In the first formal interaction since the removal of former prime minister Imran Khan through a vote of no-confidence in April last year, leaders of the coalition parties and the PTI met at the Parliament House. Both sides contemplated on developing a consensus on simultaneously holding general elections across the country.

The efforts to find common ground through dialogue continued on April 28 as not only the talks remained on track but the leaders of both sides refused to let their differences come in the way of forging a consensus on general elections.

During the discussions, the PTI sought an early date for the dissolution of the National Assembly and the remaining two provincial assemblies – Sindh and Balochistan –so that elections could be called on a single day in July this year.

The government side, however, said that the government should complete its constitutional term, adding that the elections could be held in August or September.

It had sought time for seeking an opinion of the allied parties’ leadership by Tuesday. Among other things, the PTI wants the government not to present the budget but the latter is insisting on it.

The PTI chief presented the party’s plan of holding rallies and said that on May 1 (tomorrow), the PTI will start its rally from Lahore, which Imran will lead.

“I will start the Lahore rally from Liberty and will walk till Nasir Bagh,” the PTI chief stated yesterday.

He furthered that simultaneously, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and senior leader Pervez Khattak will lead rallies from Islamabad and Peshawar, respectively.

The ousted premier invited lawyers of the country to be a part of the movement and said that the motive behind the rallies is to “save the Constitution and save the country”.

It is pertinent to note that on Saturday Imran had said that if the government dissolves the National Assembly by May 14 and goes towards elections, we are ready to accept the condition of holding simultaneous polls in the entire country, but malice is evident in the matter of dissolving the assembly after the budget.

Addressing the senior PTI leaders, he had said, “If you [the coalition rulers] want to pass the budget, first win the election and the people will give you their mandate.”