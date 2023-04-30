Akmal slams Pakistan for resting main players in ODIs ahead of World Cup

Kamran Akmal, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman, on Sunday criticized the decision of the Pakistan team to rest key players against New Zealand in the second ODI at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan landed with some changes in their second ODI against New Zealand. The line-up excluded Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan from the playing XI; instead, Ihsanullah and Usama Mir were included in their place. Pakistan captain said that the duo was being rested.

Akmal argued that resting these players would mean losing valuable opportunities for them to get match practice ahead of 2023 World Cup in India.

“Pakistan rested Shaheen Shah Afridi, which is not a strategic move. We have World Cup on our head, and he should be playing 50 overs format maximum. This will help him get his rhythm back and shall increase his pace, too, which the Pakistan team needs right now,” Akmal said.

“His workload could have been managed in a better way. Shaheen should have been rested in the T20I series, but they opted to play him in all five matches. On the contrary, they gave breaks to Naseem Shah, which turned out to be fruitful for him – his pace and his maturity are excellent these days. The point is they should have played Shaheen as well as Shadab. They are your main players; they need to resuscitate their forms, their rhythms. It is crucial, keeping the future in sight. I don’t understand who is taking these decisions and not thinking about the future,” he concluded.

Shan Masood was also dropped after the first game, as he suffered a finger injury during a practice session. Abdullah Shafique played the second ODI in his place and scored only seven runs, batting at number four position.