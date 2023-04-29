Turkey-Pakistan relations are unparalleled in the World: Dr Yusuf

ANKARA: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkey, Dr. Yusuf Junaid has said that Pakistan and Turkey have ideal fraternal relationships which are growing further with each passing day.

“After spending long time here, I have realized that Turkey’s and Pakistan’s relations are unparalleled in the world”, Dr. Yusuf said while talking to Shabana Ayaz President of the Pak-Turkish Solidarity Forum (Women Wing). During the meeting he discussed in detail Pakistan-Turkey relations and the various problems faced by Pakistanis living in Turkey. Other officials including Musab Khan and Fateh Jan were also present.

He said Pakistani embassy is making great efforts to promote relations in all fields; it attaches great importance to relations with President Rajab Erdogan and the government of Pakistan.

Dr. Yusuf Junaid said Pakistanis should avoid coming to Turkey through illegal means to move forward to other European countries to seek jobs, because Illegal activities damage the reputation of Pakistan and Turkey.

Dr. Yousaf said all the visiting Pakistanis should ensure the observance of the law here as any unlawful activity may land them in trouble.

He said the Pakistani Embassy in Ankara is providing full assistance to the Pakistanis coming to Turkey to solve their problems.

The Pakistani Ambassador said that he was the Consul General of Pakistan in Istanbul from 2013 to 2018 before assuming the duties of Ambassador in June last year. Apart from this, he has also served as Commerce and Trade Minister here. Due to his long stay in Turkey, he is well aware of the problems of Pakistanis living and visiting here, and efforts are made to solve them.

Dr. Yusuf Junaid said that Pakistanis living abroad can seek many services from their Pakistani embassy, including consular services, welfare services, services in the field of education, and services in emergency situations.

Above all, the poor and destitute Pakistanis who are locked up in jails must be freed by global efforts and provided protection in every possible way.

Dr. Yusuf Junaid said that while living abroad, we should always feel that we are representing Pakistan, so first of all, living in our own country is a priority. And if it is necessary to live in foreign countries, then follow the laws there.

Shabana Ayaz appreciated the efforts made by Ambassador Yusuf Junaid and other officials to solve the problems for Pakistanis.