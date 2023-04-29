NATIONAL

US Congressman hails SC’s verdict on polls, says America stands by democracy in Pakistan

By Monitoring Report

WASHINGTON: Brad Sherman, a member of the American House of Representatives, has said that it was difficult for us (the US) to talk to Imran Khan, while it is easier with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Brad Sherman said in his address to the US House on Friday that ‘America stands not with its short-term bilateral concerns, but with its commitment to democracy and human rights.’

At the beginning of his address, he said that ‘I would like to discuss the recent events in Pakistan. Looking at these events, some would say that America should support a political leader who is more pro-American. This will make it easier for us to deal with this or that bilateral issue.’

“But I will say, and I think the State Department would agree, that our commitment to democracy and the rule of law comes first.”

Brad Sherman said that it was difficult for us to talk to Imran Khan, but it is easier with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. But the question is about democracy and the rule of law.’

Referring to the recent decisions and instructions of the Supreme Court regarding the provincial elections in Pakistan, he said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has decided that provincial elections should be held in Punjab and later in other provinces. This is the rule of law.’

He further said that ‘I believe that the Supreme Court has ruled that its preliminary decision is final and non-appealable and the Supreme Court has ordered that the necessary funds be released for the holding of these provincial elections.’

‘America does not have a policy or a government that agrees with it. America supports democracy and the rule of law, and we also support human rights, freedom of expression and the right to express our opinions.’

“Certainly I have been concerned about some horrific disappearances, some human rights abuses, some concrete evidence of violence,” said Brad Sherman, a member of the US House of Representatives. So we need human rights and democracy in Pakistan. We want the rule of law.’

“America stands not with its short-term bilateral concerns, but with its commitment to democracy and human rights.”

At the end of his speech, he also talked about the expected general elections in Pakistan and said that ‘the most important thing is that general elections are going to be held in Pakistan in October.’

“There is nothing more important to Pakistan than that elections be timely, transparent and fair, and that whoever wins be allowed to govern,” said Brad Sherman.

