Ethiopia-Pakistan Business Forum to give major boost to bilateral trade: Envoy

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula on Friday said Ethiopia-Pakistan Business Forum in Karachi next month would provide an ample opportunity for boosting trade and commercial ties between the two countries.

Ethiopia-Pakistan Business Forum is being organized jointly by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and the Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia during the 2nd week of May in honor of high-level official and business delegations from Ethiopia, said a news release here.

Addressing the business community here at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), he said bilateral trade between the FDRE and Pakistan would get a major boost with the establishment of strong linkages between the business community of both countries.

He also appreciated the keen interest expressed by the business fraternity of Pakistan especially Karachi in bolstering bilateral trade between Ethiopia and Pakistan which would eventually increase people-to-people contacts between both nations.

The ambassador also recalled the recent visit of over 100 Pakistan businessmen to Ethiopia last month which was organized by the FDRE Embassy in Pakistan within six months of its establishment.

He said Ethiopian Airlines would start its flight operations from Karachi on May 9 to operate four flights a week from here to Addis Ababa and vice versa.

“We are looking forward to the big presence of the business community of Karachi in the business forum which provides them a perfect opportunity to connect with their counterparts in Ethiopia,” he remarked.

KCCI President Mohammed Tariq Yousuf assured the ambassador that the fraternity would participate in business forums in large numbers so that a comprehensive strategy could be worked out to strengthen economic relations with the brotherly country.

He also lauded the efforts made by Jemal Beker for the launch of Ethiopian Airlines in Pakistan to connect the country not only with Ethiopia but also with the entire African continent.