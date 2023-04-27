Political deadlock persists as Supreme Court hears election delay case

ISLAMABAD: In the case of election delay, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial led a three-judge bench in a hearing regarding the failure of political parties to agree on a date for provincial and general elections, as directed by the Supreme Court.

The bench included justices Ijaz ul-Ahsan and Munib Akhtar.

Previously, the court had urged political parties to conduct talks on April 26 and to respond by April 27, in hopes of reaching an agreement and avoiding any further delay of the May 14 election date.

However, no talks were held and the government refused to comply with the court’s directive.

Ahead of the hearing on Thursday, several politicians and lawyers, such as Shah Mahmood Qureshi of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Mian Aslam Iqbal of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), and Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan, were present.

