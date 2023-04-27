Hurting young talent

The current state of affairs regarding the inability of Pakistani citizens’ to participate in various international programmes is seriously disappointing and frustrating.

With a postgraduate degree in Media Studies, I was recently selected as a young journalist fellow in the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue Conference, 2023, which is a fully-funded prog-ramme aimed at bringing together a range of energy specialists from around the world to discuss energy transition.

- Advertisement -

However, despite being fully funded and having all the necessary docu-mentation, including an invitation letter from the programme organisers, I was refused entry visa by the German embassy.

The reason given to me was that they were not sure that I would return to Pakistan after the programme due to the country’s economic instability.

Apart from being a personal setback for me, the rejection is a reflection on the larger issue that Pakistani citizens face when it comes to international travel and participation in various programmes. It is deeply disappointing to be denied such an opportunity based on stereotypes and assumptions about one’s nationality and economic situation.

As someone who is passionate about the role of the media in shaping public discourse around important global issues, such as the matter of energy transition, I feel I have been denied an opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the discussion.

I hope that my experience can serve as a wake-up call to those running the affairs of the state in Pakistan. The leadership needs to address the economic issues that are holding back the citizens and preventing them from participating alongside the global community.

HINA ANWAR

- Advertisement -

LAHORE