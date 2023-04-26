Rains, winds, thunderstorms likely to hit AJK during April 26 to May 05

MIRPUR (AJK): “Rain, wind and thunderstorm with isolated hailstorms are expected in various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir including the districts Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhnoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from 26th April to 05th May with occasional gaps”, it was officially said.

Quoting a Weather Advisory issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday, Commissioner Mirpur Division Ch. Shoukat Ali told APP here that a westerly wave was likely to enter the country including above areas of AJK from 26th April 2023 (Evening/night) besides likely to spread in central and southern parts of the country and may persist till first week of May under the influence of this weather system:

The Divisional Commissioner continued while highlighting the impending negative impacts of the

expected devastating weather that a strong wind and hailstorm may cause damage to loose infrastructure and standing crops, particularly wheat crop in the country.

The weather advisory said, “Farmers should harvest/irrigate the crops keeping in view the forecast.

Heavy rains may cause flash flooding in State of AJK.

Landslides may occur in hilly areas during the forecasted period.

All DDMAs Administration, Rescue 1122, and line departments are required to undertake measures as per respective mandate. However, all concerned in addition to measures deemed appropriate as per on ground situation and requirements should ensure widespread circulation of alerts and advisories to raise awareness and sensitize travelers/tourists and local communities in at-risk/ vulnerable areas.

Ensure presence of required staff and machinery for meeting any eventuality.

People in at-risk and vulnerable areas travelling on roads likely to be damaged by flash flooding must be diverted to alternate routes and those in low lying areas must be moved to safe areas.

Coordinate with relevant different departments and municipal administrations to ensure mitigation measures for flooding and to secure or remove billboards/ hoardings in view of thunderstorm/ high winds.

Ensure adequate awareness for formers regarding impacts on standing crops.

Engage local communities at traditionally/historically dangerous/hazard-prone sites to enable round the clock monitoring and establish feedback mechanism for early warnings and alerts for at-risk population.

DDMAs to arrange and replace necessary inventory and other essentials at strategic locations, vulnerable or choke points in coordination with NHA, C&W, Rescue 1122 and line departments.

Ensure that tourists, visitors and travelers in at-risk and affected areas be apprised and forewarned about forecast weather and road conditions in coordination with Tourist Police, C&W and other relevant agencies.

Tourists, visitors or travelers to check Weather Forecast for information on rain and for road conditions/ landslides/ high flow in seasonal nullahs from control rooms, helplines, websites and social media platforms of SDMA/DDMAs before undertaking journeys.

Ensure the availability of emergency services personnel during the forecast period.

The DDMAs must ensure immediate stocking of basic commodities especially, in areas that are likely to get cut-off during rainfall/landslides.

Medical resources including paramedics, equipment and medicine be deployed as per the vulnerability / risks identified in different areas to meet respective requirements.

Ensure round the clock monitoring of the situation through DEOCs with regular feedback to SEOC.

At the same time, the AJK government controlled State Disaster Management Authority Muzaffarabad may be contacted through Phones : 05822-921536, Fax: 05822-921537 and their website and e mail www.sdmagok.pk Email:[email protected] for sharing info. to dealwith any eventuality by the concerned district, Divisionaladministrations in AJK , another official source told APP from the State metropolis on Wednesday.