Nawaz Sharif leaves for London, Maryam coming to Lahore

JEDDAH: PML-Q Quaid Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday left Saudi Arabia for London while party’s Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will leave Jeddah for Lahore later today.

Members of the Sharif family had performed Umrah during their stay in Saudi Arabia whereas Nawaz Sharif and Maryam held a series of meetings with Saudi leaders and members of the PML-N Saudi Arabia chapter.

Nawaz Sharif along with his sons left Jeddah for London at 9:30 am while Maryam Nawaz will board her plane for Lahore at 3:00 pm.

Before his departure for London, Nawaz Sharif and Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal held a meeting with a delegation of PML-N Saudi Arabia chapter and business community.

The delegation consisted of PML-N Coordinator Mirza Muhammad Altaf, Senior Vice-President Khalid Akram Rana, Central General Secretary Malik Manzoor Awan, Patrol Rana Muhammad Ashraf, Sardar Shoaib, Rana Khadim Hussain, Zahid Butt, Naeem Azam Mughal, Mehar Abdul Khaliq, Masood Ahmadpuri, Raja Kamal, Ch Waheed, Youth Wing President Hafiz Amanullah Advocate, Mian Tariq Junaid, Rana Tariq Mahmood, Sardar Shoaib, Saudi Arabia Youth Wing Chairman Raja Yaqoob, Social Media Head Saira Shamas and others.