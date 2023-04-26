MQM-P meets federal ministers, protests ‘irregularities in census’

ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday expressed serious reservations on the ongoing digital census, demanding formation of committee to correct the statistics.

According to details, MQM-P leaders met a high-level delegation comprising of federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and Saad Rafique.

Prime Minister Principal Secretary Tauqeer Shah and Chief Census Commissioner Nadeem Zafar were also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, serious reservations were expressed about the figures of the census released so far. Sources told ARY News that the MQM-P leaders also tabled the irregularities of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) in digital census.

They also protested the ‘injustice’ by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led Sindh government. They demanded the federal government to “fulfill its promises and instructs the authorities concerned to count the population correctly’.

The MQM-P also demanded formation of committee for correction of statistics released so far.