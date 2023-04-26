NATIONAL

Court grants bail to Imran’s chief security officer

By Staff Report
FILE - Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a news conference in Islamabad, April 23, 2022. Pakistan's elections oversight body ruled Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 that Khan accepted illegal donations for his political party from abroad. It's a key first step that could lead to a ban on Khan and his party from politics. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

LAHORE: A sessions court on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to Iftikhar Rasool Ghumman, chief security officer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, in a money-laundering case.

The court also ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief of bail.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ghulam Rasool heard the post-arrest bail petition of Iftikhar Rasool.

The FIA had arrested the accused over violation of Foreign Exchange Regulations Act and a court had sent him to jail on judicial remand.

Previous article
Two TTP terrorists arrested
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Daunting challenge ahead for probe committee to find mystery behind Kabal...

SWAT: The powerful explosions at the counter terrorism department (CTD) at Tehsil Kabal of district Swat on April 24, which claimed 18 lives, have...

WSSP-run tube wells get flow meters to measure water quantity

NA Speaker bars PTI MNAs from attending assembly’s session

Sherry Rehman calls for vigilance as Pakistan braces for heavy rainfall

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.