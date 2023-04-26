Court extends interim bail of Buzdar

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore Wednesday extended the interim bail of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar in the assets beyond means case till May 3 next.

Usman Buzdar appeared before the court in person and had his attendance marked.

During the hearing, Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmed made interesting remarks.

“He (Buzdar) looks like a ‘sayen’, I mean a gentleman,” the judge remarked about Usman Buzdar at which the people in the courtroom burst into laughter.

The lawyer for Usman Buzdar contended before the court that his client had not done anything illegal. “Usman Buzdar is also a lawyer,” he informed the court.

“Has this bail administered in a ‘homeopathic’ way?” the accountability court judge questioned the lawyer for Usman Buzdar.

“We have prepared an answer to the questionnaire today that will be submitted to the office of National Accountability Bureau (NAB),” Buzdar’s lawyer told the court.

The judge asked Usman Buzdar to take the court seriously, adding he was very strict in that matter.

“The decision will be on merit. If you are innocent, you will get justice. If you do not meet the merit, the bail will not be given,” the judge said.

After appearing before the accountability court, the former chief minister talked to the media and said that he was Imran Khan’s soldier.

“I am ready to perform any duty. Be it chief ministership or anything else. A review committee on the distribution of tickets in Punjab has been formed. The committee will examine the entire matter and the concerns of the candidates will be addressed,” he added.