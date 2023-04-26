NATIONAL

Court extends interim bail of Buzdar

By Staff Report

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore Wednesday extended the interim bail of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar in the assets beyond means case till May 3 next.

Usman Buzdar appeared before the court in person and had his attendance marked.

During the hearing, Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmed made interesting remarks.

“He (Buzdar) looks like a ‘sayen’, I mean a gentleman,” the judge remarked about Usman Buzdar at which the people in the courtroom burst into laughter.

The lawyer for Usman Buzdar contended before the court that his client had not done anything illegal. “Usman Buzdar is also a lawyer,” he informed the court.

“Has this bail administered in a ‘homeopathic’ way?” the accountability court judge questioned the lawyer for Usman Buzdar.

“We have prepared an answer to the questionnaire today that will be submitted to the office of National Accountability Bureau (NAB),” Buzdar’s lawyer told the court.

The judge asked Usman Buzdar to take the court seriously, adding he was very strict in that matter.

“The decision will be on merit. If you are innocent, you will get justice. If you do not meet the merit, the bail will not be given,” the judge said.

After appearing before the accountability court, the former chief minister talked to the media and said that he was Imran Khan’s soldier.

“I am ready to perform any duty. Be it chief ministership or anything else. A review committee on the distribution of tickets in Punjab has been formed. The committee will examine the entire matter and the concerns of the candidates will be addressed,” he added.

 

Previous article
Nawaz Sharif leaves for London, Maryam coming to Lahore
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sherry Rehman calls for vigilance as Pakistan braces for heavy rainfall

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has advised the provinces on Wednesday to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant as Pakistan...

Man, four children found dead in Bannu

Monkeypox threat: CAA begins screening at Karachi airport

APHC vows to continue struggle for securing right to self-determination

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.