PTI’s Karachi MNAs decide to attend NA session

KARACHI: PTI Karachi’s nine members of the National Assembly have decided to attend the NA session.

Aftab Siddiqui, President PTI Karachi chapter, has wrote a letter addressed to Speaker, National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, intimating him, that the nine PTI MNAs from Karachi will attend the lower house session scheduled on April 26 (tomorrow).

“We have right to attend the assembly’s session, after suspension of the Speaker’s order,” the letter read. “The Speaker’s notification is not required after the Sindh High Court’s ruling,” according to the letter. “We will protest and initiate legal proceedings, if prevented from attending the National Assembly session,” PTI sources have said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) succeeded in gaining temporary relief from the Sindh High Court (SHC) in March as the court suspended an ECP notification of accepting the resignations of nine MNAs of the party. SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh headed a two-member bench that heard the pleas of the PTI lawmakers against acceptance of their resignations.

The party MNAs had tendered en masse resignations protesting the ouster of former premier Imran Khan by a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly in April last year. The PTI’s members from Karachi later, approached the high court against the NA speaker’s accepting their resignations and holding of by-elections on the vacant seats.