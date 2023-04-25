NATIONAL

PTI’s Karachi MNAs decide to attend NA session

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: June 11  Parliamentarians listens Federal Minister for Finance, Economic Affairs and Statistics Syed Naveed Qamar presenting the national budget 2008-09 during National Assembly session at Parliament House. The minister presents the Rs. 2010 billion budget and size is 29.7% higher than the size of estimates for 2007-08. APP photo by Afzaal Chaudhry

KARACHI: PTI Karachi’s nine members of the National Assembly have decided to attend the NA session.

Aftab Siddiqui, President PTI Karachi chapter, has wrote a letter addressed to Speaker, National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, intimating him, that the nine PTI MNAs from Karachi will attend the lower house session scheduled on April 26 (tomorrow).

“We have right to attend the assembly’s session, after suspension of the Speaker’s order,” the letter read. “The Speaker’s notification is not required after the Sindh High Court’s ruling,” according to the letter. “We will protest and initiate legal proceedings, if prevented from attending the National Assembly session,” PTI sources have said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) succeeded in gaining temporary relief from the Sindh High Court (SHC) in March as the court suspended an ECP notification of accepting the resignations of nine MNAs of the party. SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh headed a two-member bench that heard the pleas of the PTI lawmakers against acceptance of their resignations.

The party MNAs had tendered en masse resignations protesting the ouster of former premier Imran Khan by a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly in April last year. The PTI’s members from Karachi later, approached the high court against the NA speaker’s accepting their resignations and holding of by-elections on the vacant seats.

 

Previous article
Another convoy of 211 Pakistanis arrived Port Sudan for onward evacuation: FM
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM seeks additional revenue impact of 0.7m new tax-filers added into...

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister has directed the Federal Board of Revenue to share additional revenue impact of new tax filers, around 700,000 being added...

The problem with Pakistan’s Supreme Court

FIA recovers Rs25b worth ETPB lands from illegal occupants

Judiciary must not become party in political chaos 

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.