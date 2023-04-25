12 cops martyred in ‘suicide blasts’ at Kabal CTD police station

Emergency declared in Saidu Sharif and other nearby hospitals

PM, President and KP-CM condemn blasts, sympathize with bereaved families

SWAT: At least 12 policemen were martyred and 43 others sustained injuries Monday evening in two “suspected suicide blasts” in the building of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Kabal area of Swat district.

Swat DPO Shafiullah Gandapur confirmed to the media the number of casualties and said that it will be determined whether or not it was “suicide attack”.

However, spokespersons for the district police confirmed that 12 policemen were martyred in the blasts and around 43 got injured.

Another police official informed that initial information showed the attack occurred around 8:20pm inside the police station premises which also housed the Counter-Terrorism Department and a mosque.

Bomb blast in swat Kabal police station

He said that all three buildings “collapsed” due to the blast, adding that a fire also erupted soon after.

According to police, unidentified assailants started firing during which a suicide bombing took place and a second massive explosion occurred within seconds as a result of which houses were damaged up to an area of two km.

The building of the police station has been completely destroyed due to the blasts, the police added.

Police said an emergency has been declared in Saidu Sharif Hospital where injured were being shifted.

Meanwhile, an emergency was declared at all nearby hospitals.

Rescue 1122 officials said operation is being carried out to rescue the people trapped under the debris of the building.

The rescuers informed that electricity supply to the area was also disrupted after the blasts.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan condemned the blasts and offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs.

He also directed the authorities concerned to immediately start relief operation and provide timely medical aid to the injured.

He termed the incident “highly condemnable and a brutal act”.

According to initial reports, several cops lost their lives and others sustained injuries in two bomb blasts in the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Kabal town Swat district.

Heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) rushed to the scene and cordoned off the entire area.

Different teams of forensic and other wings of police started collection of circumstantial evidence.

Interior Minister vows to curb menace of terrorism

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Monday strongly condemned the blast in Kabal CTD police station Swat.

In a statement, the minister regretted over the loss of precious lives in the explosion. He also expressed his sympathy to the families of martyrs and prayed for them to bear this irreparable loss.

“We will never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs for the security of the country and the nation”, he stated.

The scourge of terrorism will be uprooted soon, he said adding that the Home Minister has been asked for a report on the incident.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

PM, President strongly condemn Kabal blast

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday strongly condemned the twin blast in Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Police Station Kabal, Swat and reiterated that security and police forces would completely eliminate the curse of terrorism.

Expressing deep grief over the loss of lives, the prime minister expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the high ranks of the Shuhada, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured and directed for provision of all available medical treatment to the injured.

The prime minister summoned a report from the relevant authorities over the incident.

The entire nation saluted the sacrifices of its Shuhada, he added.