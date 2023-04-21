PTI Jhelum leaders quit party after Fawad’s brother awarded ticket

LAHORE: PTI North Punjab Vice President Chaudhry Zahid Akhtar on Friday stepped down from his post in protest against allocation of party ticket to senior party leader Fawad Chaudhry’s brother from PP-25 (Jhelum) constituency.

He announced the decision while addressing a press conference flanked by former MPA Yawar Kamal, who also announced quitting the party, in Jhelum.

Yawar Kamal alleged that PTI chief Imran Khan did not award him ticket and supported dynastic politics “after being blackmailed by Fawad Chaudhry”.

“We supported the party in difficult times, participated in protests and sit-ins but this happened to us. Ideological people have left the party because of Fawad Chaudhry,” he added.

The disgruntled party leader said he will contest the election against the PTI candidate in PP-25 constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Zahid Akhtar said, “My captain [Imran Khan] you have broken the heart of workers of Jhelum… you slapped the workers in the face by giving the ticket to Fawad’s brother”.

“From now onwards, I don’t need PTI, I resign from all posts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf,” he added.

The PTI, which has been advocating elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in accordance with the Constitution, is the only leading political party from the opposition to have issued tickets to their 297 candidates.

According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), April 20 was the day to assign party symbols to their candidates.

All leading political parties from the ruling alliance in Punjab withhold their announcement of tickets, despite Thursday (April 20) being the last day for allotment for symbols which requires the party ticket to be issued.