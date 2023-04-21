Former senator Enver Baig passes away at 78

ISLAMABAD: Former senator Enver Baig, a seasoned politician, a giant in human resource management field and known for his progressive style of politics, died on Friday at the age of 78.

The ex-senator’s health had deteriorated in recent months and he was being treated for multiple diseases. His family announced that he peacefully breathed his last on Friday. His Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered on Saturday at 2pm at H-11/4 graveyard in Islamabad.

During his time in the Senate, Baig was a champion of human rights, equality, and diversity. He was also a strong supporter of immigration reform and worked to create policies that would make it easier for immigrants to settle and succeed abroad.

Senator Baig was widely admired for his integrity, intelligence, and commitment to public service. Also, he was known for his unwavering commitment to public service.

During his political career, he served as a senator on PPP’s ticket from 2003 to 2009. After PPP, he had joined PML-N in 2012. He had also served as chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme between 2013 and 2014.

Baig also served as Honorary Council General of The Republic of Uruguay in Pakistan and president of the Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association from 1982 to 1983. He had also chaired different committees.