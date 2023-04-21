Fawad slams Bilawal’s potential visit to India as disrespectful to Kashmiri sacrifices

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry Friday criticized Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s potential visit to India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Goa, India.

“Bilawal’s plan to attend the SCO session scheduled in India next month will be like ‘stabbing Kashmiris in the back”, Fawad Chaudhry wrote on the social media platform Twitter.

Speaking out against the possible visit on Friday, Mr Chaudhry took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the matter. Mr Chaudhry declared that Mr Bhutto’s visit to India would be disrespectful to the sacrifices made by the Kashmiris.

He stated that prioritizing cooperation with India while pushing the Kashmir issue aside was part of an international agenda.

According to Mr Chaudhry, this Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government was imposed on Pakistan to serve this agenda.

While emphasizing that PTI was in favor of friendly relations with other countries, including India, Mr Chaudhry stated that PTI would not allow Pakistan to become a puppet state.

He urged that relations between states should be based on equality, and expressed his reservations about Pakistan losing importance to friendly countries.

The SCO meeting is scheduled to take place in Goa, India.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice president Fawad Chaudhry opposed the reappointment of Usman Buzdar as the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab.

Speaking on a private TV Channel, PTI vice president Fawad Chaudhry said there are many ‘surprises’ regarding the tickets allotment as Chairman of PTI Imran Khan himself distributed the tickets for the Punjab Assembly elections.

While answering a question, Fawad Chaudhry said that he will not advise PTI stakeholders to make Usman Buzdar the Chief Minister of Punjab, however, it would be Imran Khan’s decision.