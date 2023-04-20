PTI releases list of Punjab ticket holders, forms panel to address objections

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has released its list of ticket holders for the upcoming Punjab elections. In a statement issued by the party, it was announced that candidates will be submitting their tickets to relevant returning officers today.

To address objections that have historically been a challenge for the opposition party, a four-member committee has been formed. This committee will be responsible for removing objections to the distribution of tickets.

As per the statement: “The committee shall decide on the appeals regarding the distribution of tickets.”

The committee is composed of Musaddiq Abbasi, Ejaz Chaudhary, Rai Hassan Nawaz, and Aon Abbas.