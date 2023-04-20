Karachi Board announces results of Intermediate Supplementary Exams 2022

KARACHI: The Board of Higher Secondary Education (HSE) Karachi announced the results of Intermediate Supplementary Examinations 2022 for the groups of Science General, Commerce Regular and Private, Arts Regular and Private on Thursday.

Science General Group

A total of 769 candidates got registered in Science General Supplementary Examinations while 731 appeared in the exams and only 257 were declared successful in the exams.

One candidate passed with A+ grade, three A grade, 21 B grade, 129 C grade, 99 D grade and four E grade.

Arts Regular Group

In Arts Regular Group Examinations, total of 3279 candidates got registration while 3147 candidates participated in the exams in which 1515 candidates were declared successful.

Three 3 candidates got A+ grade, 11 A grade, 44 B grade, 165 C grade, 931 D grade and 361 E grade.

Arts Private Group

A total of 718 candidates were registered in Arts Private and 672 candidates participated in the examinations out of which 399 candidates were declared successful.

22 candidates succeeded in A grade, 48 B grade, 106 C grade, 181 D grade, 30 E grade while 12 candidates passed.

Commerce Regular Group

A total of 7960 candidates got registered in commerce regular supplementary exams while 7614 candidates appeared in the exams and only 3601 candidates were declared successful.

In these exams, 7 candidates passed A grade, 61 B grade, 495 C grade, 2489 D grade and 549 E grade.

Commerce Private Group

A total of 405 candidates got registered in commerce private exams and 380 candidates participated in the exams while only 198 candidates were declared successful.

One candidate passed A grade, 8 B grade, 40 C grade, 122 D grade and 27 E grade.