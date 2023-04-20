NATIONAL

CAA employee returns lost bag to its owner

By Staff Report

KARACHI: An employee of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday returned a lost bag containing valuable items to its owner.

As per details, the passenger arrived at Allama Iqbal international airport on PK 431 flight from Abu Dhabi at 08:42 and forgot his belt pouch at the airport.

The airport manager found the belongings of the passenger and returned 8200 UAE Dirham, Rs 3500, a packet of Almonds and the pouch to the passenger.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials returned a lost bag carrying goods worth millions to the owner, the famous singer Talhah Yunus.\

The renowned rapper forgot to pick up his bag from the parking area of Jinnah International Airport where he landed from Islamabad.

Upon finding the bag worth Rs 1.5 million, it was submitted to the DTM office and checked in the presence of vigilance personnel.

While the checking was going on, the phone started ringing and the owner was directed to pick up his bag from the airport.

Duty Terminal Manager (DTM) Nusrat and the vigilance personnel returned the bag to Talha Yunus and he thanked them for returning the lost bag.

