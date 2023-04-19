Man shoots himself, wife in occupied Kashmir; two young girls found dead

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a man, reportedly an ex-serviceman, shot himself and his wife in Kishtwar district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, police official said that Ghulam Hussain shot his wife and later shot himself with 12 bore rifle in Thakrie area of the district.

The official said the lady survived but the man is now critical. The duo has been shifted to the hospital and the police have started an investigation into the matter, he said.

On the other hand, a nineteen-year-old girl, Tazeem Akhter died under mysterious conditions in Charhan area of Rajouri district while a 12- year old girl identified as Sonabar Jan died in a road accident in Trumgund Sopore area of Baramulla district.

Police said that the death in Charhan area of Rajouri district has taken place in mysterious conditions, the investigation and inquest proceedings have been started.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested nine persons including a woman on name of drug peddler with contraband of cannabis in different areas of Baramulla, Kulgam, Pulwama and Jammu districts. The police claimed to have recovered contraband substances from their possessions.