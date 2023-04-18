PM urges to prioritise public interest over politics in health, education projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday visited the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplantation (RIUT) and emphasised that development projects related to health and education should not be politicised.

He stressed that such projects should be implemented in the best interest of the general public. Sharif also expressed satisfaction with the successful completion of the first phase of the hospital, which provides medical treatment to patients with dialysis, kidney ailments, and surgeries.

During his visit, Sharif lauded the provincial Department of Healthcare for effectively carrying out the operationalisation of the hospital and appreciated the dedication of doctors and nurses.

He also mentioned that Rs5 billion had been spent on RIUT so far, and declared that the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) delayed the project, which “otherwise could have been made operational much earlier.”

Sharif said that serving the people was a noble cause that needed a synchronised effort by all stakeholders. He took a round of various sections of the RIUT and inquired about the health of patients.

He also instructed the administration to provide the best medical facilities to the patients.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, her mother Tahira Aurangzeb, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Hanif Abbasi, among others, were present during the visit.

Sharif mentioned that an allegation made against him by a former chief justice of the Supreme Court halted the work on a kidney and liver transplant hospital in Lahore, and said that discouraging development and social work badly impacts the provision of civic facilities for the general public.