Zardari hailed as patriot by PPP in response to Khalilzad’s ‘Mr 10 percent’ tweet

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has condemned the recent statement made by former US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad against former President Asif Ali Zardari, Radio Pakistan reported.

The response came after Khalilzad criticised Zardari, calling him “Pakistan’s Mr 10 percent,” who he said should “put the country first and honour the legacy of BB [Benazir Bhutto].”

In an interview with anchorperson Hamid Mir on Geo News TV station, Zardari called Khalilzad, who is of Afghan origin, a “double agent” who was on “a payroll”, while responding to a question regarding the support the latter had shown to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

The former president said Khalilzad was a salaried person. “He is in a lobby and an agent. A double agent of CIA [Central Intelligence Agency of the US].”

In response, party spokesperson Shazia Marri strongly defended Zardari’s “reputation as a patriot” who had successfully pushed terrorists out of Swat.

Marri criticised Khalilzad for his alleged involvement in Afghanistan’s disasters and compared him to Mir Jafar, who is known for betraying his own country.

She called on Khalilzad to cease making “false and baseless” accusations against leaders and institutions of Pakistan, and instead focus on promoting peace and stability in the region.

