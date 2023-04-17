NATIONAL

Ration stampede crushes woman to death in Faisalabad

By Staff Report
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - MARCH 31: People mourn near dead bodies of their relatives at a hospital after at least 11 people, including women and children, were killed and several others injured following a âstampedeâ at a free ration distribution point in Pakistanâs southern port city of Karachi on March 31, 2023. (Photo by Yousuf khan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

KARACHI: An elderly woman died while two other ladies sustained injuries in a stampede broke out during a free ration distribution on Bodewal in Faisalabad on Monday.

As per details, free ration was distributed in Chak 6, Faisalabad. A large number of women gathered there to collect the handout.

Meanwhile, a stampede broke out among the ration seekers. As a result, a 55-year-old woman, Rashida Bibi, fell down and crushed to death. Besides her, two other women, Balqees and Ayesha, also got hurt during the stampede.

Rescue officials shifted the dead woman and injured ladies to a local hospital.

