Ration stampede crushes woman to death in Faisalabad

KARACHI: An elderly woman died while two other ladies sustained injuries in a stampede broke out during a free ration distribution on Bodewal in Faisalabad on Monday.

As per details, free ration was distributed in Chak 6, Faisalabad. A large number of women gathered there to collect the handout.

Meanwhile, a stampede broke out among the ration seekers. As a result, a 55-year-old woman, Rashida Bibi, fell down and crushed to death. Besides her, two other women, Balqees and Ayesha, also got hurt during the stampede.

Rescue officials shifted the dead woman and injured ladies to a local hospital.