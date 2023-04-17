Musician 11 wins APCOYF’s Faunkaar League Tournament 2023

ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation (APCOYF) organised the first-ever Faunkaar League Tournament 2023 consisting of artists from TV, Radio and Stage of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The team of Musician 11 took the field by completing the target of 32 runs in three and a half overs without any loss.

The Federation on Sunday night held the Faunkaar League Tournament 2023 at Heshmat Ali College Cricket Ground Rawalpindi, a news release on Monday said.

The highest-scoring team of Potohar 11 was the runner-up of the finals scored only 31 runs in the tournament’s final and failed to meet the target.

The artist league tournament consisted of 6 teams, whereas 6 matches of 6 overs were played. The Dolphin Communication team was led by President of All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation and CEO of Dolphin Communication Aasma Ismail Butt and Salman Sunny.

Stars 11 team was led by Arshad Khan, Pindi 11 team by Naseer Khawaja, Musician 11 team by Zahid, Top Stars team by Umar Kamal, and Pothohar 11 team by Anjum Abbasi. During the tournament, there was a lot of enthusiasm among the players.

The spectators raised the enthusiasm of the players by chanting slogans to encourage their respective teams. The first match was won by Pothohar 11 from Pindi 11, the second match by Musician 11 from Stars 11, third match by Dolphin Strikers giving a tough time to Top Stars.

The semi-final was played between Dolphin and Pothohar 11, Anjum Abbasi’s team Pothohar 11 won the semi-final by defeating the Dolphin Strikers team by 58 runs. While the final match was played between Pothohar 11 and Musician 11, Pothohar 11 completed their innings by scoring 31 runs with the loss of 8 players, Musician 11 won the final match by completing the target in three and a half overs without any loss.

Prizes were also distributed among the first three position teams. On this occasion, the President of All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation and CEO of Dolphin Communication, Aasma Ismail Butt congratulated the winning team and said that the excellent performance of artists participating in the successful Funkaar league tournament has proved that artists are not only good at performing on television, radio and stage, but they also know how to grace the playing field.

The fans and actors present in the tournament congratulated the Federation President for organizing the tournament.